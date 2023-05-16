PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) — It’s the 8th Annual Norton Commons Art Festival.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the weekend event.

More than 100 local vendors, artists and live musicians plan to attend.

See work from painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, photographers, woodworkers, soap milliners, and textile workers.

Plus, a series of live performances from local musicians.

Saturday , May 20th

Whiskey Bent Valley Boys 11am-1pm

Moms Mad 1pm-3pm

Hermanos 3pm-5pm

Sunday, May 21st

Skylar Cain Music 11am-1pm

Hayley Payne 1pm-3pm

Trio Jeepy 3pm-5pm

Local food vendors include Longshot Lobsta, Alchemy, Hot Buns, Sweet N'Savory, Joella's Hot Chicken and Al-Reef Kitchen.

Beverages available from Commonwealth Tap and West 6th Brewing Co.

Norton Commons Art Festival

North Village Town Center

Saturday & Sunday

May 20th & 21st

11 am - 5 pm Both Days

FREE Admission

Click here to connect to Norton Commons.

www.nortoncommons.com

