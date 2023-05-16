PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) — It’s the 8th Annual Norton Commons Art Festival.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the weekend event.
More than 100 local vendors, artists and live musicians plan to attend.
See work from painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, photographers, woodworkers, soap milliners, and textile workers.
Plus, a series of live performances from local musicians.
Saturday , May 20th
Whiskey Bent Valley Boys 11am-1pm
Moms Mad 1pm-3pm
Hermanos 3pm-5pm
Sunday, May 21st
Skylar Cain Music 11am-1pm
Hayley Payne 1pm-3pm
Trio Jeepy 3pm-5pm
Local food vendors include Longshot Lobsta, Alchemy, Hot Buns, Sweet N'Savory, Joella's Hot Chicken and Al-Reef Kitchen.
Beverages available from Commonwealth Tap and West 6th Brewing Co.
Norton Commons Art Festival
North Village Town Center
Saturday & Sunday
May 20th & 21st
11 am - 5 pm Both Days
FREE Admission
Click here to connect to Norton Commons.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.