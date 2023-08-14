LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next year, Louisville's west end will welcome its first hospital in more than 150 years. The hospital at South 28th Street and West Broadway will include an emergency room, operating rooms and a community space.
Crews began pouring concrete at the site of the hospital in April, and the steel structure was put in place in June. Norton West Louisville Hospital will provide primary care offices, an emergency department, inpatient care and outpatient services, imaging services and specialty care.
It will also feature a retail pharmacy and a community room.
The hospital's chief administrative officer, Correnza Townsend, joined WDRB Mornings Monday to give us an update on construction.
Now that steel beams have been put in place, Townsend said they hope to have that phase of construction finished by the end of the summer.
Townsend said the hospital has been dubbed "The Corner of Hope." That's because, "it's bringing so much hope to this area. It's been 150 years. To see a 24-hour, full-blown hospital on these grounds -- right there on the corner of 28th and Broadway -- it's literally a corner of hope. I'm super excited about it."
Townsend, a native of Louisville, has been with with Norton Healthcare for about 14 years. Norton's leaders from the start have solicited input from the community.
"We're a large organization, so 'community' also represents our employees as well, our teammates. So when you say 'community,' we say community involvement from us doing local surveys from residents not only in west Louisville but around the city as well. The focus is on west Louisville, but our employees are included in that.
"So this entire project has been, what does our community want to see? What services do they want, what extra things -- you know, green lighting, a nice community space, a food pantry -- those are all things we incorporated because that's what the community said they wanted."
For more information, click here, or click here.
Related Stories:
- Construction of new hospital in west Louisville taking shape with steel structure in place
- Norton Children's opens only pediatrician office in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
- Metro Council budget approves $3 million for Goodwill's West Louisville Opportunity Campus
- Norton Healthcare provides update on west Louisville hospital, names chief administrative officer
- Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital
- Neighbors excited for new hospital and Goodwill HQ in west Louisville
- Construction begins on Goodwill Opportunity campus, Norton Hospital in west Louisville
- Norton Healthcare plans $70 million hospital at Goodwill Industries' West End 'opportunity campus'
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.