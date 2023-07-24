LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Progress is being made on the planned Norton Healthcare hospital in west Louisville.
The construction site at Broadway and 28th Street hit a milestone by installing the first beam July 10.
The building is taking shape, and the first of the 500 steel beams weighing 600 tons are going into place. Those beams will outline the structure of the hospital. Outside walls and the "skin" of the building will start to go into place in mid to late October. The roof will follow.
Heavy equipment is on site as workers continue to frame the building.
"It's exciting to see the first visible pieces of the hospital structure take shape," said Russell Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare.
Norton will host a beam signing at noon Saturday, July 29, at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club. People will be able to sign a beam that will be showcased within the hospital.
Norton Healthcare said it plans to start recruiting team members for the hospital in late spring or early summer of 2024.
The hospital will include a 24/7 emergency department, operating rooms and 20 inpatient beds to start. It will also have primary care doctors, outpatient, specialty services, a retail pharmacy and imaging including X-ray, CT and MRI. Outpatient offices will include adult and pediatric care along with women's services including obstetrics and gynecology. There will also be cardiology, orthopedics, diabetes care and behavioral health services.
Based on community feedback, the hospital will also have a centralized check-in area, community room, outdoor green space and a food pantry. The facility will also feature work from local artists.
When it opens in 2024, the hospital will be the first west of 9th Street in 150 years.
Construction began in April on Norton's west Louisville Hospital, and the health care company said it is working with the Louisville Urban League's Kentuckiana Builds program and Harmon/Messer Construction's Urban Workforce Development Initiative to encourage women and minorities to help build the facility.
Norton opened a new pediatrician's office just down the street last week.
The $100 million investment at South 28th Street and West Broadway is expected to serve 50,000 people each year with the hospital and the Goodwill Opportunity Campus.
The campus is expected to be a single stop for a list of services. There will be financial services, childcare, job training, an onsite cafeteria, expungement services and mentoring all under one roof.
The Kentuckiana Works Career Center, YMCA Child Care, Legal Aid, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kentucky College of Barbering, UofL College of Dental for dental services, Restorative Justice, Volunteers of America, and other resources including like mental health services will have space on the campus.
To follow progress on the Goodwill Opportunity Campus including a live construction cam, click here.
