CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- The City of Charlestown is currently celebrating Founders Week, July 26 through July 3.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some organizers to learn about some of the activities.
The event is extra special after being postponed last year.
This annual week is meaningful to the community and has plenty for families to do.
June 26: 5k Pirate Dash at Charlestown State Park, 8:30 a.m.
June 27: Prince & Princess Pageant at A&E Center, 4 p.m.
June 28: Community Blood Drive at A&E Center, noon to 4 p.m.
June 29: Virtual Walking History Tour, begins at City Hall, 5 p.m.
June 30: Moore Family Ice Cream Social & Gospel Singing at Family Activities Park, 6 p.m.
July 1: Trivia Night at Family Activities Park, 6 p.m.
July 2: Balloon Glow and Concert (Mad Taxpayers, Dangerous Ally), 6 to 11 p.m.
July 3: Movie in the Greenway Park “The Perfect Game,” 7 p.m.
