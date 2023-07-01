The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area Saturday until 11 PM. Storms are popping up west of us with strong wind gusts and hail, and they will move toward our area through the evening. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out with these storms.
Below is the text issued with the Watch by the Storm Prediction Center:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southern Illinois Central and southern Indiana North-central Kentucky * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 1100 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Developing MCS over the Mid-Mississippi Valley will spread east-northeast across the Wabash and Lower Ohio Valley. Damaging winds should be the main threat.