Tonight is the night! Look into the southwest sky between sunset and one hour after sunset to see the planets in the picture above. 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM is when you can see Saturn and Jupiter align.

If you have a telescope or a camera with a great zoom lens, you'll see something like the image below. Saturn is at the top of the picture - notice the rings? And Jupiter is toward the bottom; you can even see a couple of it's moons!

The two planets were easier to distinguish December 20 when all these images were taken. Tonight, on the 21st, they will come even closer together and maybe indistinguishable from each other with the naked eye. The image below shows what this will look like without the aid of a telescope.

Look toward the southwest; you can either get a compass, a compass app on your phone, or take note of where the sun sets. Remember the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. Clouds will be decreasing across our area, but we might still have some lingering clouds in southeastern Indiana and northeastern Kentucky.

If you're looking for more information about why this happens or how unusual it is, check out these two posts written earlier this month by Meteorologist Katie McGraw!

If you get a picture tonight of the Great Conjunction, send it to us on social media or through the WDRB Weather app! You can use the links at the top of this page to find me on social media. Happy Sky-Gazing!