LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your dinner could help a local teen fight cancer.
Brycen Doughty is a basketball player at Eastern High School who was diagnosed with Stage 4 osteosarcoma in 2021.
Since then, he's had multiple surgeries to remove tumors in his leg and hip. All day Friday, a portion of the sales at Bearnos in Jeffersontown off Taylorsville Road will go toward his medical costs.
All you need is do is say that you're there to support Doughty when you order. There will also be raffles, giveaways and live music.
