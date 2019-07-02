LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are available for purchase at a discounted rate until Aug. 14.
The advance discount includes admission for $7 per person and $5 for advance parking. Children age 5 and under will have free admission.
Admission and parking can also be purchased at the time of the event for $10 per person and $10 per vehicle at the gate.
The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
For more information, visit the Kentucky State Fair website here or follow the Fair on social media.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.