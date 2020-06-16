LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Attorneys for the family of Breonna Taylor have filed motions in her wrongful death lawsuit to hold city employees in contempt for failing to turn over records related to her March 13 shooting death by Louisville Metro Police officers.
In court records and a press release, the attorneys claim police and city officials have ignored subpoenas and "unlawfully denied" several open records requests, continuing a pattern of "lack of transparency."
"These 'above the law' actions have gone on for far too long in this administration," according to the press release, written by attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker. "Contrary to the mayor’s office’s beliefs, the city is not exempt from the rules governing our justice system. We intend to seek all sanctions available for these blatant and willful violations."
In a motion filed Monday in the wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police, Aguiar and Baker asked a judge to hold the records custodian for the Louisville Metro Coroner’s Office in contempt for failing to respond to a deposition subpoena or turn over records.
The deposition, according to court records, was scheduled to take place on June 12 but attorneys have been unable to reach anyone with the coroner’s office, according to court records.
Attorney’s for Taylor’s family have asked for the 26-year-old’s autopsy report, pictures and any correspondence between Louisville police and the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office related to Taylor's death.
In addition, according to a press release on Tuesday, the city has not responded to open records request for any communications from Mayor Greg Fischer about the investigation of the March 13 shooting and any records the Louisville Merit Board has regarding the officers involved in the shooting.
In the press release, the attorneys claim the information has been produced for attorneys representing the city "but withheld from our office."
And they claim Mayor Fischer has also ignored a subpoena, opening himself up to a possible contempt finding.
The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and protests throughout the country. Taylor was shot eight times after officers burst into her home during an early morning raid after police obtained a no-knock warrant.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has told police he thought they were being robbed and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg. An attempted murder charge against him was dismissed.
Nothing illegal was found at the home.
Attorneys representing Taylor say the city has thus far only released the subpoenaed 911 call made by Walker and a "selection of portions of statements hand-picked by the mayor and Commonwealth’s attorney which were presented in an effort to somehow justify the frivolous charges made against Kenny Walker," according to the press release.
The release appealed to Louisville police to "speak out against corruption and racism" and hold officers accountable.
"You know what happened," Aguar and Baker wrote. "You were there or you've otherwise been told. Your silence is complicity. Your honesty and decision to speak out against these actions and against racism will help rebuild this city and unite us all."
This story may be updated.
