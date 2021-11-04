LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting at two-day COVID-19 vaccination program for students, tens of thousands of whom are newly eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, at 24 school sites, Superintendent Marty Pollio announced Thursday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in 5- to 11-year-old children on Tuesday.
About 48,000 JCPS students are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, and the district plans to offer shots to students and staff at schools throughout Jefferson County on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, Pollio said. The district is partnering with SPHERE Dx, a company providing COVID-19 testing for JCPS, on the initiative, during which Pfizer booster shots will be available for JCPS staff and families.
A second round of vaccinations will be available on the weekend of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, according to JCPS.
“I hope that this is our final big step in the fight against COVID,” Pollio said during a news conference at Central High School, one of the sites for the district’s weekend vaccination push. “… Our strong hope now is that every single family member, every single student and staff, 5-year-old all the way up, will now have the opportunity to be vaccinated, and we believe that will be a game changer for us.”
The following school sites will host vaccination clinics Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the district’s initiative:
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
- Carter Traditional Elementary, 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Central High School, 1130 W. Chestnut St.
- Eastern High School, 12400 Old Shelbyville Road
- Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Road
- Grace James Academy, 1615 W. Broadway
- Greenwood Elementary, 5801 Greenwood Road
- Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Jacob Elementary, 3701 E. Wheatmore Drive
- Jeffersontown High School, 9600 Old Six Mile Lane
- Kammerer Middle School, 7315 Wesboro Road
- Male High School, 4409 Preston Highway
- McFerran Preparatory Academy, 1900 S. Seventh St.
- Meyzeek Middle School, 828 S. Jackson St.
- Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
- Newburg Middle School, 4901 Exeter Ave.
- Newcomer Academy, 3741 Pulliam Drive
- Ramsey Middle School, 6409 Gellhaus Lane
- Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Shelby Traditional Academy, 735 Ziegler St.
- Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway
- Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway
- Waggener High School, 330 S. Hubbards Lane
- Western High School, 2501 Rockford Lane
JCPS families and staff interested in the district’s vaccination drive can register here with the enrollment code KY85104, and a limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.
This story will be updated.
