LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville residents have filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against their former employer, claiming they were fired after complaining the business was not properly protecting employees from the coronavirus.
Robbie Payne and Erica Shaw allege their concerns about sick employees and a lack of social distancing to the owner of Radio Communications Systems were "brushed off," according to the lawsuit, filed Friday in Jefferson Circuit Court.
The owner, Perry Bond, characterized COVID-19 as "not that big of an issue" and said everyone was "overreacting," even after a sick employee was ordered by a doctor to self-quarantine, according to the suit.
An employee who traveled frequently, fell ill after going to a country hit hard by the coronavirus, according to the suit, which was first reported by Kentucky Trial Court Review publisher Shannon Ragland.
"The worker was sent home, but the company took almost no steps to determine whether the rest of the workers were safe," the suit claims.
At one point Payne said he directly asked Bond what he was doing to keep employees safe and Bond responded that "this whole situation is being exaggerated and everyone is overreacting," according to the suit.
Bond could not immediately be reached for comment. A woman who answered the phone at Radio Communications said she would pass along a message to Bond.
Lawsuits present only one side of a case. The attorneys for Payne and Shaw could also not be reached for comment.
After Shaw expressed her concern with human resources, Bond met with her and "laughed" at her worrying about a co-worker who had left work the previous day because she felt sick.
"Oh, she has a cough," Bond allegedly said. "I had a cough yesterday."
He also allegedly told Shaw "if you don't feel safe at this company, there's the door," according to the suit. She was fired later that day when Bond allegedly approached her desk and said, "You know what? Pack your things up. Today is your last day."
The next day, March 20, Payne was also fired, when he went to see Bond about another issue. Bond allegedly told him that someone had filed a harassment claim against him. Bond did not provide other details, and Payne said he was "falsely accused" by Bond, according to the suit.
"Mr. Bond lied to Mr. Payne in order to provide a pretextual basis for the termination," according to the suit.
Payne and Shaw claim they were then "terminated because of their concern for their fellow employees and themselves in the face" of a pandemic, the lawsuit claims.
The pair allege they were trying to follow orders of Gov. Andy Beshear for businesses that remained open, including maintaining a six-foot difference and ensuring sick employees remained at home.
Payne was a warehouse manager and Shaw an administrative assistant until they were fired. Both worked at the warehouse facility on Robards Lane.
The two were concerned about international shipments the company was receiving and felt employees should be wearing gloves.
Radio Communications sells wireless communications systems, including two-way radios.
The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
