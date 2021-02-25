LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As part its settlement with Breonna Taylor’s family last September, Louisville Metro agreed to stop the police department’s longstanding practice of closing internal investigations when the officer whose conduct is in question leaves the department.
Yet, that’s exactly how the department washed its hands of the controversial 2018 traffic stop of teenager Tea-Ahn Lea in west Louisville.
In November, then-interim police chief Yvette Gentry closed the inquiry after Detective Kevin Crawford, the main officer involved in the traffic stop, took another law enforcement job. Police investigators didn’t attempt to interview Crawford for the probe until nine days after he left the department.
“To me, this is an example of what officials say -- what the mayor and police chiefs have said -- about the way the police department is going to do business not aligning with what actually happens,” said WDRB reporter and anchor Gilbert Corsey, on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast. “Truth, transparency, accountability - they must align with the reality of the way LMPD does business. And that just isn’t happening, even now under a new (police) administration.”
On this week’s podcast, Corsey and WDRB.com criminal justice reporter Jason Riley discuss why the LMPD inquiry into the 2018 traffic stop was “flawed from the start” and why the probe took so long to complete. Even now, police won’t release the full investigation under Kentucky Open Records Act.
