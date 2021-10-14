LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead following a shooting just off Preston Highway.
Just after 11:30 Wednesday night, police were called to Guardian Ct. on reports of a shooting.
That is just south of Indian Trail Square.
Once officers arrived, they found a man in his early to mid 20s who has been shot. He died at the scene.
Police say another person who was shot was found about 10 miles away on Garland Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood. They are expected to survive.
The third person who was shot was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time
There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.