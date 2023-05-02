LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville firefighters will be added to the national fallen firefighters memorial.
Sean McAdam suffered a stroke while on duty last year. He died in the hospital a few days later. McAdam, 49, joined the fire department in March 2002 and was assigned to engine 2/truck 1 in downtown Louisville for most of his career. In his career, he earned the division's Medal of Valor and three Unit Citations.
John Martin died in October 2019 after a four-and-a-half year battle with occupational-related cancer. His death is considered a line-of-duty death as well.
The Louisville firefighters are among 144 fallen firefighters who will be honored on May 6 and 7 in Emmitsburg, Maryland, the location of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend will be this Saturday and Sunday. The memorial will remember 79 firefighters who died in 2022 and 65 who died in previous years. A candlelight service will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service on Sunday at 10 a.m.
McAdam's and Martin's names will be inscribed on the memorial.
To view a livestream of the events, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville firefighter Sean McAdam dies in line of duty
- 2 more Louisville firefighters added to memorial in Jefferson Square Park
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.