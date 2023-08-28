LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the last two years, 15-year-old Nate Melvin has begun coming out of his shell. His mother, Shannon Melvin, said he found his confidence and voice in the Louisville Metro Police Activities League.
"He started the program really shy. ... He wouldn't talk. He wasn't very open," Melvin said. "This program gave him a chance to meet a lot of male positive role models. So he has so many male mentors."
Retired Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Rick Polin has led the program for the past two years.
"The national model for PAL is generally like basketball and boxing only," Polin said. "I knew we wanted to be more robust than that to get all the kids to the table."
And so far, Polin feels like it's having an impact on violent crime.
"We're giving kids confidence," he said. "We're teaching kids to respect everybody — not just law enforcement, but everybody around them. So they're learning how to kind of squash your beef, as they say.
"I can't prove that it has saved lives but I'm telling you, Stephan, this program is saving lives."
The program was relaunched in August 2021 to help rebuild trust between police and the community following the racial justice protests of 2020. In addition to basketball and boxing, it offers painting, running, fishing, bowling and cooking activities.
"... all these cool things that will get kids who don't necessarily identify with sports to come out and engage with us," Polin said.
And the same goes for the volunteers from LMPD.
"They show up because they understand the value of it," Polin said. "They show up because it's fun. Frankly, we have a good time. And we're able to kind of strike the sweet spot with a lot of them."
Next month, Polin is stepping away from the program, leaving behind kids he views as his own.
"It's heartbreaking that he's leaving, because he has become more like family to us and a father figure that my son never really had," Melvin said.
"It's definitely hard, because he was really nice and kind," Nate added.
Although he's headed to a new job, Polin said his heart will always be with the PAL program and families like the Melvins.
"I hope that they continue to reach out to me and I hope whoever comes in my place is more passionate even than I am," Polin said. "I love these kids and I love their families. And it's hard to move on."
