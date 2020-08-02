LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three more students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lanesville Junior-Senior High School in Indiana since the school reopened Wednesday, July 29.
The school announced its first case on Friday, bringing the current total cases to at least four. Superintendent Steve Morris says the three new cases were all in contact with the first case. In response to the new cases, Morris says Monday, Aug. 3 will be a virtual learning day instead of in-person for grades K-12. During that time, the school plans to work on contact tracing and the building will be deep cleaned. The school says classes will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Morris anticipates an additional 30 to 32 students will need to quarantine for 14 days. He says despite the positive cases, the school has done well with wearing masks and adhering to safety protocol.
