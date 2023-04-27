LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in southern Indiana is going to be $50,000 richer.
According to officials with the Hoosier Lottery, a winning Powerball Double Play ticket was sold in Clarksville, Indiana, for Wednesday night's drawing.
It was purchased at Kroger L-762, located at 305 East Highway 131. The winning numbers were 18-26-31-49-51 with a Powerball of 18.
The winner has not stepped forward yet, so make sure to check your tickets twice. For specific ticket claim instructions, call 1-800-955-6886.
