LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A road rage shooting on Interstate 65 in July left a 6-year-old Louisville girl unable to walk. Five weeks later, she is ready to leave the hospital and go home.
Onyx Sands is now in a wheelchair but her positivity was infectious Thursday as she left the Frazier Rehab Institute. She's been recovering there for the last several weeks.
Police said Onyx was shot during a road rage incident July 11 that started in the area of I-65 and Outer Loop.
Police said a vehicle and three motorcycles were involved, and at least 15 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons. According to police, the vehicle and the motorcycles continued down the highway, where another exchange happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard.
More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times. Onyx was hit by gunfire just days after her sixth birthday, while riding with her father and two siblings. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she underwent surgery.
Since then, Onyx has spent weeks working on her strength and mobility. She will continue outpatient rehab now that she's headed home.
Chyna Sands said with her daughter headed home, they are going to concentrate on being a family.
"We're gonna watch the Ninja Turtle movie and get pedicures," she said.
She said their lives have changed, but Onyx has been strong.
"When I have moments when I'm going to break down, she's rubbing my back telling me it's going to be OK," Sands said. "So how can I be sad and down about a situation that she's optimistic about?"
One person is facing charges connected to the road rage shooting. A federal grand jury indicted 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Her mother hopes justice will be served, and the people responsible will be held accountable.
