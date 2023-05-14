LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another horse died at Churchill Downs after suffering a leg injury Sunday, according to spokesperson Darren Rogers.
Rio Moon, a 3-year-old Colt, broke its leg at the finish line in the sixth race of the day and was euthanized.
There were seven horse deaths in 10 days at Churchill Downs after two sustained injuries on the day of the Kentucky Derby.
Four sustained catastrophic leg injuries, two succumbed suddenly from causes yet to be determined and another sustained a neck injury, after flipping in the paddock.
