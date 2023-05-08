LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Disappointment was still evident in hall of fame trainer Todd Pletcher's tone Monday morning on the backside of Churchill Downs.
Pletcher, the trainer of Derby 149 favorite Forte, shared that disappointment with owner Mike Repole on Saturday morning.
Forte was scratched by state veterinarian Nick Smith hours before the Run for the Roses.
"I think the vets are being overly-cautious," Repole told reporters shortly after the decision Saturday.
Disappointment and criticism over the decision to scratch Forte are also found in the reactions to seven horse deaths at Churchill Downs in the week leading to the biggest horse race in the world.
Four sustained catastrophic leg injuries, two succumbed suddenly from causes yet to be determined and another sustained a neck injury, after flipping in the paddock.
"I think everyone's had a heightened sense of awareness for safety already, but with things like this weekend it even intensifies," Pletcher told WDRB News on Monday.
Forte's owner and trainer believe the decision to scratch the horse on Saturday could've been an 'overly-cautious' reaction to the tragedies that were casting a shadow over Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
"I would just like to be more consistent with the process in how we do things — Kentucky versus New York versus everywhere, and the different rules and regulations, different medications and different vets," Repole said Saturday.
However, Pletcher admits the decision is challenging to truly question.
"In our industry, if the wrong decision is made, it's not as simple as putting a cast on and being OK," he said.
Equine surgeon Dr. Alan Ruggles recognizes the coincidence of five derby scratches. However, Ruggles said, the scratches are just that.
He believes the state vet made the correct decision to keep Forte out of the race.
"As an industry, we really are pulling on the same rope to try to identify these risk factors and reduce the chance of a horse that could suffer from a serious injury from suffering on the track," he said.
The scratches and deaths at Churchill Downs bring to attention the changes coming within the industry at the highest level: legislation.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that went into effect in 2022 aims to prevent tragedies like the ones that happened at Churchill Downs last week.
The Antidoping and Medication Control (ADMC) Program included in the HISA Act was also supposed to start in 2022. It has been delayed until May 22, two days after the Preakness.
The program deals with drug testing, drug samples, out-of-competition testing, rulings and penalties.
Instead of standards in the 38 racing states that can vary by location and racetrack, labs will test for the same substances and at the same screening levels.
"It provides some uniformity to each and every state, so when you're participating in races like the Triple Crown races in three different states, the rules are the same for everyone," Pletcher said.
Many owners and trainers are in favor of the new regulations that could change the course of the sport's stumbling future.
"I think at the end of the day, when hopefully everything is up and running and everyone has a better sense and feel for it, the ultimate outcome will be a good one," Pletcher said.
Pletcher said it's not clear whether Forte will be permitted to run in the Preakness due to his status on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's 14-day veterinarian list.
