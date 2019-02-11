LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four months ago, Ashley Perryman made it through one of the most difficult experiences a woman faces in life, child birth.
"I have a little boy, his name is Robert," Perryman said.
His birth was hardly the only challenge Perryman was trying to conquer.
"I was addicted to methamphetamines," she said. "I pretty much used throughout my whole pregnancy. There were times I'd stop, but I didn't stay stopped."
That is, until now. Perryman and her newborn live at the Freedom House at Volunteers of America in downtown Louisville.
"I've learned coping skills to deal with that, got structure back in my life," she said.
Monday brought a new resource for Perryman and more than a dozen other new moms in the same shoes. Freedom House and Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness are teaming up to teach parenting essentials.
"We're going to talk about safe sleep, we're going to talk about child abuse, we're going to learn how to do infant choking procedures," said Erika Janes, with Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness.
Monday's class was the first of two offered.
"They have an opportunity to really work on everything that's going on in their lives," Janes said.
As for Perryman, the months leading up to her pregnancy were rough. She knows that. Her focus now, the days ahead, and being the kind of mom that will someday make her son proud.
"It definitely hasn't been easy, but I will say it's worth it," she said.
