LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's confirmed. Aerosmith is coming to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center in 2024 for the band's farewell tour.
On Monday morning, KFC Yum! Center announced the iconic band will play at the center on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 7 p.m. with special guest The Black Crowes.
In the news release, Aerosmith said, "It's not goodbye, it's Peace Out!" Aerosmith will kick off its "Peace Out" tour in Philadelphia on September 2.
Tickets run $59.95 to $499.99 plus tax and fees and go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. VIP packages are available as well and can be purchased by clicking here.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's social media has been hinting at a Louisville stop since April 24.
https://t.co/rsuutHrYmY pic.twitter.com/BKrMNihWJN— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) April 24, 2023
The legendary rock band formed more than 50 years ago in Boston includes frontman Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer.
The band has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.