LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Air Quality Alert is being issued for the Louisville area on Friday as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact much of the U.S.
Medical experts say people with respiratory issues, like asthma and COPD, are at risk during these conditions.
Bad air quality can also impact the heart, even triggering heart attacks in vulnerable populations.
People should limit their time outdoors and wear a mask if they can.
"The N-95 masks in particular can limit your exposure to the particles. There's different parts of air quality. Some of them are chemicals, and some are particles, and those N-95 masks filter out those particles," Rachel Keith, APRN and environmental researcher for UofL Health, said.
Changing your home's air filter and using a HEPA filter can also help.
