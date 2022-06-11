LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classic cars were front and center in Hillview on Saturday afternoon.
The Cruzin' for Cancer Car Show benefitted patients and research at UofL Health Brown Cancer Center.
Dozens of vintage and polished cars, motorcycles and trucks were on display at the Hillview Community Center.
There was a silent auction, vendors and awards for each car category. For car enthusiasts, it was a day of fun while helping a good cause.
"We start out four people in a car club, we got 400 and we keep on growing, that is the reason why because we got big hearts and we enjoy doing things like this for different events," Jerry Davenport, classic car owner, said.
Richard Luce Jr. began hosting the annual car show after his father died from cancer in 2013.
The car show is part of a monthly series of family-friendly shows that will continue all summer and into the fall.
