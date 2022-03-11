LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's state of emergency put into effect amid the COVID-19 pandemic could soon be coming to an end.
A resolution to do just that is sitting on Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's desk, but based on comments the governor made last month, it's likely Beshear will veto the legislation.
He said there are "hospitals crying out for help at different points that may need help again."
"Let's not do anything that could stop us from getting reimbursement for things that we need," he added.
Senate Joint Resolution 150 passed the Senate last month and passed the House Thursday, 75-20. The resolution to end the state of emergency came two years after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state.
Republicans said it's past time to get rid of the state of emergency as they said it has led to rapid inflation.
Rep. Thomas Huff, a Republican from Shepherdsville, said the state needs to ask if it's really still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 numbers fall.
Huff said it's not about getting more federal money.
On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Joni Jenkins, a Shively Democrat, argued that Kentucky residents are still struggling during the pandemic and need the federal assistance.
The other issue debated is SNAP benefits.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services said 544,000 people are currently benefiting from the emergency money.
Republicans said their research showed that ending the state of emergency would not take away benefits from those people who qualify for SNAP.
This resolution would also require the General Assembly's permission to declare future COVID emergencies.
Gov Beshear can either sign the resolution or veto it. If he vetoes it, lawmakers can override his decision.
