LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack is back in schools to provide love, encouragement and food items to children who need them.
Volunteers were handing out food Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School, where almost the entire student body depends on the Blessings in a Backpack program to have food on the weekends.
They received pre-packaged food during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of going through the line and selecting their foods in-person.
"Englehard is really close to the University of Louisville campus, so we have a lot of the athletes come do their service hours here at Englehard during Blessings," said Regina Jackson-Willis, a family resource coordinator. "Today, we have some of the lady softball team. What does that say about Louisville? They care. They care. And they know that our kids matter."
Without Blessings in a Backpack, Friday school lunch would be the last meal many students have until returning to school Monday.
