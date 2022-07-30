LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-week long strike between teamsters and FireKing International in New Albany has come to end.
Teamsters Local 89 posted to its social media that after three months, the group voted unanimously to ratify to new five-year agreement with Fire King.
The contract will include a 22% increase in wages over five years, lower deductible insurance, faster vacation accrual and bonuses for perfect attendance.
All striking teamsters will return to work on Tuesday.
Related Stories:
- FireKing in southern Indiana hiring permanent workers to replace striking employees
- Workers at New Albany's FireKing International go on strike
- New Albany's FireKing International hiring temporary workers amid strike
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.