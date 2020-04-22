LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Meat processing company JBS Swift has increased safety precautions after employees at U.S. facilities tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials said.
The officials did not release any information regarding employees who have tested positive "out of respect for the families," according to a news release. The company, which has a facility in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, said no one is forced to come to work and no one will be punished for a health-related absence.
"We are mindful of the increasing number of facilities across the U.S. that have experienced decreased production or outright closure," said Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs. "The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us, and we salute our team members who are working hard each day to continue to feed the country."
In addition to previously announced safety precautions, all JBS employees get their temperatures taken before entering a facility and are required to wear face masks "all times on company property," according to the release.
Company officials said facilities will remain open, but operations will cease if conditions are unsafe.
JBS recently announced that the 1,200 workers at its Louisville plant will receive a wage increase of $4 per hour through at least May 30.
