LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A new generation of the Heaven Hill family will be at the helm of the company starting Sept 1., the distillery announced on Monday.
Max Shapira, who is currently the president of Heaven Hill, will be succeeded by his daughter, Kate Latts, and son-in-law Allan Latts.
Shapira will remain with the company as an executive chairman, while transitioning to "day-to-day operational oversight of the business to Kate and Allan," according to a news release.
Shapira joined the family company in 1970 after a brief stint on Wall Street, and became president of the company after his father Ed Shapira, in 1986.
Kate Latts currently serves as the chief marketing officer at Heaven Hill, while Allan Latts is the chief operating officer. The pair attended Duke University, and worked at Procter & Gamble before starting at Heaven Hill in 2001.
“Over the past twenty years, I have been proud to watch Kate and Allan grow and develop into roles of leadership and increased responsibility,” said Shapira. “They have added immeasurably to the company’s successes and built a foundation for future generations. They bring the passion for this business that has been a hallmark of our company for 85 plus years. I am highly confident the best is yet to come.”
Heaven Hill said they will start an immediate search to find a new chief marketing officer.
“Allan and I are proud to assume the leadership of Heaven Hill with full knowledge of our generational responsibility," said Kate Latts. "My dad, grandfather and his brothers built a company with an enduring legacy of family and independence that is increasingly unique in distilled spirits."
