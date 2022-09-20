LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville anti-violence activist Christopher 2X was honored Tuesday by the FBI for the work he's doing in the community.
2X is behind the Future Healers program, a partnership between his Game Changers organization, University of Louisville Hospital and the UofL School of Medicine. The program is designed to allow children impacted by gun violence to experience fun and educational activities.
2X participated in an FBI panel discussion in Washington back in June to explain how the program could be used in other cities. On Tuesday, the FBI awarded him the 2021 Community Leadership Award.
More than 110 children have participated in the Future Healers program.
