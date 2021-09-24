LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who worked to make the dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a reality, is now working to save children.
Mattie Jones, who was honored with the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award, graduated from Central High School in 1951. She spoke on Friday following a violent week in Louisville.
"Open up your offices, open up your mind," Jones said. "Open up your heart and take this as a very serious and critical moment for our children."
A 16-year-old Eastern High School student was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near the intersection of Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Streets. He and other Eastern students were waiting for a school bus. A 13-year-old boy was hit by gunfire and a 14-year-old girl was grazed in the shooting. Both are expected to survive.
Jones wants leaders to move quicker to stop violence by doing things like putting up lights and requiring clear backpacks at schools.
She says the solution starts with a community-wide effort to protect the future.
"We need all in this city, not just the west end, south end, north and east," Jones said. "We need every citizen in this community that really wants to see Louisville be a city that it should be. A city where our children are comfortable."
The West Louisville Urban Coalition is looking for around 200 volunteers to stand with children at bus stops.
