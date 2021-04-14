LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 782 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear continued to push for a goal of 2.5 million vaccinations in the state.
Earlier this week, Beshear announced that reaching the 2.5 million benchmark would allow for the end of capacity restrictions at most of the state’s businesses and venues. That announcement led approximately 200 people to protest Wednesday outside the Governor’s Mansion.
"The Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is basic math. More vaccinations equal a safer return to restaurants, pools, bars, wedding and music venues and more," Beshear said in a tweet. "Science and math aren’t political. They are science and math."
More than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the governor’s office said.
The state reported 14 new virus-related deaths Wednesday and a positivity rate of 3.3%. There have been 6,285 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.
Data show 420 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 115 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 50 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 329,906 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 50,569 have recovered, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
