LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Lexington is about to get its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, but it won't be open to everyone.
UK Healthcare is making the drive-thru testing available for its workers on the frontlines only. Health officials said they decided to focus this drive-thru screening on health care employees because they are at the most risk by having the most contact with patients who have COVID-19.
"We want to make sure we take care of our employees so they can take care of our community," Dr. Mark Newman, University of Kentucky executive vice president for health affairs, said in a statement. "With the availability of tests and supplies, we are prioritizing testing for inpatients and health care employees who are symptomatic at this time."
About 100 employee appointments will be scheduled per day, according to a news release from UK Healthcare. The number of appointments scheduled, however, will be dependent on the availability of supplies.
