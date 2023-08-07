LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway on Sunday.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Martin A. Heinly, 29, of Louisville died of blunt force trauma.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said on Sunday that police responded to a crash on Interstate 265 near New Cut Road around noon. Police said a sedan left the roadway and hit a tree. The man driving the car had to be "extricated" from the wreck.
He was the only person in the car and died at the scene.
All westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway, near the West Manslick Road bridge, were blocked for several hours.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
