LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, next week. 

Indiana American Water will flush water mains and fire hydrants, beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

The company says the maintenance will remove built-up manganese and sediment. Customers may notice some discolored water during the work, which is expected to take about a month.

Indiana American Water says the flushing will ultimately improve the city's water quality.

It's part of a project to clear up a brown water problem in Charlestown.

The city opened a new treatment facility in September.

