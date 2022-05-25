LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old girl is surprising doctors by her recovery 18 months after she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in west Louisville.
Ocean Robertson was just 5 months old in December 2020 when someone opened fire while she was in a car with her mother near the intersection of West Oak and Dr. W. J. Hodge streets in the California neighborhood.
Her mother, Fa'Quansa Ancrum, 30, died in the shooting, but Ocean survived. Since then Ocean has dealt with numerous medical issues, including severe seizures that have been happening 10 to 20 times a day.
Inside Frazier Rehab, Cheryl Donley, Ocean's great aunt, praised the 2-year-old for her strength.
"She's thriving," she said. "She's a fighter. She's the real, no-limits soldier."
Ocean's family joined Christopher 2X, who heads up Game Changers and the Future Healers program, to provide an update Ocean's condition. They said she is now partially blind due to the shooting and her brain surgery.
Doctors originally said she would not regain movement on her left side, but the family said she now has some movement there.
Master P, a youth advisor for the Future Healers program, visited Ocean and her grandmother at Frazier Rehab on Wednesday. His pre-planned visit comes less than 24 hours after a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
"We have to save our kids and stop killing our kids," Master P said. "We know we're dealing with this across the world, in Texas. We got all these tragedies going on, but I just want to tell you all that Ocean is a testimony, not a tragedy."
Donley called for legislative reform.
"One bullet to the head has caused her to not be able to greet us and coo and do the things a 2-year-old should be able to do," Donley said. "So the laws need to change."
Master P and Game Changers said it's important to educate kids at a young age about the effects of gun violence.
To date, no one has been arrested in the shootings and Ancrum's murder remains unsolved.
