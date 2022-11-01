LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found Russell, who died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide
