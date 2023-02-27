LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $700,000 federal grant will help fund a program in Louisville aimed at funneling resources toward kids at high risk of violence.
Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Monday the grant — which will be received over a two-and-a-half year period — will go to The Spot, a collaboration between KentuckianaWorks, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Louisville Metro Government that began in 2021 at Jefferson Community and Technical College in downtown Louisville.
The Spot is a one-stop center for helping young people in Louisville overcome life barriers and achieve their career and educational goals.
"We as a community need to continue to invest in programs like The Spot so that every young adult has hope and opportunity regardless of the circumstances of life that they were born into," Greenberg said at Monday's announcement.
Representatives from Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Kentuckiana Works said more than 100 people ages 16-24 will be connected to critical resources and career training through The Spot's programs.
"Often, too many times, folks are stuck," said Jerry Collins, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. "Young folks are coming into the system and they can't get out of the system. And this is such a great opportunity for Louisville to really get ahead of this problem and get folks back out and give them opportunity, give them education, job opportunity (and) some place to live."
The grant money will come from the U.S. Department of Labor and is also a partnership alongside the Office for Safe and Heathy Neighborhoods and the Louisville Urban League.
"In working to build a safer and stronger Louisville, we must use every resource we have to improve the conditions that lead to violence and despair in our community, especially our young people," Greenberg said in a news release Monday. "These new funds will help more young adults get connected to a team of caring adults, and basic resources like stable housing, transportation, and employment. Our city is stronger and safer when every young person, from every neighborhood and background, has access to a support system and quality economic opportunities."
