LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more families bury their loved ones, gun violence is a growing crisis in Louisville, and the city's new mayor is calling on everyone to be a part of the change.
Six weeks ago, Mayor Craig Greenberg's new administration stepped into Metro Hall. Within the first 10 days, there were 10 homicides, creating more urgency and sparking conversations between people who want solutions.
Greenberg and interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel were among the crowd Tuesday evening at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville for the first Violence Reduction Action Summit.
These Gun Violence Prevention Community Conversations are being hosted by Greenberg, which he announced earlier this month as an effort to reach out and start a conversation focused on combatting gun violence in the city.
Dozens of residents from neighborhoods across Louisville voiced concerns and shared ideas for solutions on reducing violence in the city. A big focus on the discussion was young people.
For about an hour during the summit, groups broke into four rooms to figure out possible solutions to reducing the number of shootings, and anger, especially among kids.
Groups discussed different things missing from some childhoods, from community centers and programs, to adult influences.
"Some of the adults, they can't even help their own children because they're working three and four jobs, and we want to be that go-between," said Jamel Lewis.
Lewis said poverty is playing a part, so he's stepping in by walking kids to school and playing sports with them. He wants to bring more ideas back to the city's Shawnee neighborhood.
The key word during the summit on Tuesday: Trust. The meeting started the construction of relationships among each other.
One issue brought up is lack of trust between neighborhoods, police and local government.
"Like right now, I don't trust LMPD," Lewis said. "It's important for us to build a relationship because we're gonna need them. You can't do it without them."
Another Louisville resident says he doesn't know who the officers responsible for the Russell neighborhood are, or any "across the area" who he can talk to.
Greenberg said trust is the one of the reasons the community conversations are happening.
"Getting to know one another. The more that we interact, the more we get to know one another, the better we get to build that trust," he said.
It's something echoed by LMPD's interim chief, who said they're inviting community members to learn more about what they do.
"We're going over the numbers, and the violent crime and we've seen how many calls that we have that our officers are responding to on a daily basis," Gwinn-Villaroel said.
The interim chief said conversations like Tuesday's will help come up with solutions.
"Coming away with some solutions, just actually hearing one another, and that's all about building trust and being transparent and open about some of the deficiencies we're feeling," said Gwinn-Villaroel.
Lewis said conversations like Tuesday's bring him optimism that a new Louisville is within reach.
"This type of space is gonna create that, and I appreciate that because it's the first time I've ever been to a table like this," he said.
These conversations are being held as the search for a permanent LMPD chief continues. Greenberg said the real search will begin with a search firm, which has yet to be announced.
Tuesday's community conversation came just hours after two teenage boys were shot in what the department said is an "unintentional" shooting by an officer Tuesday afternoon.
It also came two days after LMPD shot a woman who was "holding and waving" a gun in the street on Sunday.
Greenberg has called for the rapid release of body camera footage in both cases from LMPD.
