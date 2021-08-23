LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of kidnapping a young girl he saw playing on the side of the road pleaded not guilty.
Robby Wildt, 40, was arraigned Monday after being indicted by a grand jury earlier this month. He's accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old girl who was playing near Valley Station Road.
Witnesses followed Wildt, and were able to report part of his license plate to police. When officers found and arrested Wildt, they say he told them he "felt bad for doing what he had done."
The child was unharmed.
Wildt's bond was kept at $1 million. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 4.
