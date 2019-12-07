LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Klondike neighborhood.
Jacob Kerr, 20, died at University Hospital around 1:50 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane just after 1 a.m., according to a news release.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is still investigating the homicide, and there are currently no suspects.
