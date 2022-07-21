LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who shot an Louisville Metro Police officer and then was shot by police at Shawnee Park is now facing federal charges.

Herbert Lee, 30, was wanted for three different warrants July 10 when police approached him at the Dirt Bowl tournament at the park in west Louisville. As officers approached Lee, police said he took off running.

Police said Lee pulled out a gun as he stumbled, before shooting an officer in the chest. LMPD said officers returned fire, hitting Lee several times. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and released Thursday before being booked at Metro Corrections. LMPD said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Lee with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Federal prosecutors said Lee has prior convictions that keep him from legally owning a gun.

Lee is facing several state charges for last week's indictment in Shawnee Park.

If convicted on federal charges, Lee could face up to 10 years in prison.

