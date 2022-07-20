LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unedited body camera footage was released Wednesday showing Louisville Metro Police officers shooting a wanted fugitive who allegedly shot an officer in the chest in Shawnee Park.
Edited body camera footage and personnel files of the officers involved was released last week, but now — 10 days after the shooting — the full version of the video is available for the first time. Parts of the video were redacted to blur images of bystanders and juveniles, including phone screens. Some audio was also redacted to prevent the release of social security numbers and other personal information being broadcast on police radios during the incident.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. July 10 at the Dirt Bowl tournament at the park. That's where officers spotted Herbert Lee — who was wanted for three different warrants — at the park. As officers approached Lee, they said he took off running.
Police said Lee then pulled out a gun as he stumbled, before shooting an officer in the chest. LMPD said officers returned fire, hitting Lee several times. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was released Thursday then booked at Metro Corrections. LMPD said he is expected to recover from his injuries.
An officer identified as Joshua Pickering said in the video that Lee shot him in the chest, but a bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet.
"I got hit, dude," Pickering said in the video. "It hit my vest."
Along with Pickering, Officers Richard Williams, Daniel Burnett, Joel Voelker and Nicholas Hollkamp fired more than a dozen shots at Lee, striking him several times in the extremities.
The five officers have a combined 15 letters of commendation. Hollkamp and Voelker have five each. Only Williams, who has been with the department more than 15 years, has a letter of reprimand, which was for missing a court appearance in 2012. Burnett and Hollkamp joined the department as recruits in 2020. Information was not released for how long Burnett and Pickering have been with LMPD.
Lee spent time in the hospital before he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
- Restricted Ammunition
- Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer
- Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon
- Fleeing/Evading 1st degree (on foot)
Lee was already facing numerous charges including:
- Possession of a Handgun By a Convicted Felon
- Theft By Unlawful Taking Firearm
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Fleeing/Evading 1st degree (on foot)
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree
- Theft By Deception
- Probation Violation
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Violation of Emergency Protective Order
- Harassment With Physical Contact
Louisville's inspector general announced an investigation into the shooting earlier this month. Edward Harness' office is independent and was created after the social justice movement of 2020. Harness wants to talk to witnesses or anyone with video of the shooting.
