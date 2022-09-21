LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury deliberations in a high-profile murder trial are on hold after a judge dismissed one of the jurors on Wednesday evening.
Kevon Lawless, who is accused of killing Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, in August 2020 is on trial. The shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. that day in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue.
Judge McKay Chauvin assembled jurors back in the courtroom around 6:30 p.m. and asked if any of the remaining jurors would be unable to reach a fair and impartial decision. None of them objected.
Chauvin told jurors they would need to start deliberations over once an alternate juror was seated. It was not known if deliberations would continue Wednesday evening or start over Thursday morning.
If jurors can't reach a decision tonight, they’ll have to be sequestered, according to the judge. If convicted for both murders, Lawless, 25, could face the death penalty.
Prosecutors are trying to prove that Lawless was responsible for killing Waddles and Trinity. Earlier this week, they presented text messages, video surveillance from a neighbor and an Instagram Live video that shows Waddles and Lawless arguing.
"Fifteen seconds, 11 shots, two dead," Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy said. "There is one man responsible for the death of Brandon Wallace and Trinity Randolph."
Defense attorneys have questioned the evidence from the beginning, calling it circumstantial and not enough to convict Lawless.
During closing arguments, Lawless' attorney Ryan Vantrease argued there was no direct evidence tying Lawless to both murders.
"He only has one shot, and his shot depends on their investigation and his shot depends on you holding them to their burden, holding them to the reasonable doubt," he said. "Because if you have reasonable doubt that Kevon Wallace is guilty, then you have to find him not guilty, and this case is full of unanswered questions."
Lawless' bond was set at $1 million in August 2020, but a judge lowered it to $300,000 full cash days after his arraignment and ordered him to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid. New York record producer Nigel Talley posted the $300,000 on July 10, 2021.
Family said they were left blindsided at the time. Just weeks later, on July 21, 2021, Lawless was back behind bars on a parole violation.
The defendant and jury were just brought back in the courtroom. Appears that one juror will now be dismissed @WDRBNews https://t.co/PKwWRLsLQ0— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) September 21, 2022
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Man charged in death of 3-year-old girl, father back behind bars
- Family left blindsided after man charged in death of 3-year-old girl, father, released on bond
- Louisville man accused of killing 3-year-old girl and her father facing $1 million bond
- Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles
- Man, 3-year-old girl die after shootings in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.