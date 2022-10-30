LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and two other people were injured after a five vehicle involved crash on Sunday morning.

According to Alicia Smiley. a spokesperson for LMPD, around 11 a.m. a Seventh Division officer was traveling eastbound on the Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding on a call.

He wasn't using lights or a siren and witnesses say the officer was passing through the green light at the intersection, then another vehicle that was traveling northbound on Shepherdsville Road, ran a red light and struck the officer's vehicle.

The collision caused three other cars being struck for a total of five involved vehicles.

Police say the officer, a driver and passenger of another vehicle were all transported to local hospitals for "non-life threatening injuries."

The intersection has been closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

