LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and two other people were injured after a five vehicle involved crash on Sunday morning.
According to Alicia Smiley. a spokesperson for LMPD, around 11 a.m. a Seventh Division officer was traveling eastbound on the Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding on a call.
He wasn't using lights or a siren and witnesses say the officer was passing through the green light at the intersection, then another vehicle that was traveling northbound on Shepherdsville Road, ran a red light and struck the officer's vehicle.
The collision caused three other cars being struck for a total of five involved vehicles.
Police say the officer, a driver and passenger of another vehicle were all transported to local hospitals for "non-life threatening injuries."
The intersection has been closed to traffic as the investigation continues.
This story may be updated.
