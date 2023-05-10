LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend more than three decades behind bars for carjacking a mom and shooting her 16-year-old son.
Prosecutors said Eder Mayorga-Sanchez carjacked and robbed several people in October and November of 2021.
The 20-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to 32 years and one month in federal prison on multiple charges.
The Department of Justice said it started investigating in October 2021 when Sanchez carjacked a woman at the Circle K on National Turnpike near Glengarry Drive. The driver of the car was a mom who was with her 16-year-old son, who police said was shot by Sanchez.
Investigators linked him to a robbery at a Valero's on Terry Boulevard, and three other carjacking incidents at gunpoint over the span of a few weeks.
Sanchez was arrested after being spotted at a Dollar General by an off-duty SWAT member.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2022, and sentenced Wednesday.
After serving his prison sentence, Sanchez will have five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Related Stories:
- Louisville man indicted by federal grand jury on new carjacking, firearm charges
- 2 men federally charged in connection with Louisville carjackings
- Man charged in 4 carjackings in Louisville including one where a 16-year-old was shot
- LMPD investigating after teen shot during carjacking on National Turnpike
- LMPD says 6 teenagers arrested for carjackings in 12 days
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.