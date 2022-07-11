LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer thinks transparency can ease concerns after a man shot a Louisville Metro Police officer and was then shot by police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at Shawnee Park on Sunday. Smiley said when police approached the man, he fired and hit an officer in the chest.
Police identified Herbert Lee as the man who shot the officer at the park in west Louisville. He was previously convicted of crashing a stolen car in 2008, killing four teenagers.
LMPD hasn't released body camera footage of the shooting yet. Fischer said releasing body camera footage is an important next step in building trust.
"The public deserves consistency and a system they understand, a system that the public believes that they believe keeps them safe and there are some questions about that now," Fischer said.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said LMPD has body camera footage of the incident, but it isn't close to the scene of the shooting. As a matter of department policy, Kentucky State Police typically processes and releases all LMPD body camera video after police shootings.
But given the workload of three police shootings currently under investigation, Shields said LMPD will release the footage of Sunday's incident. She offered no date or time for the release.
There was a large crowd at the park watching the annual Dirt Bowl basketball tournament. Lee had warrants out for three cases including 12 separate charges.
In 2022, there have been at least four police shootings, including the incident at Shawnee Park, in Louisville currently being investigated.
KSP is investigating shootings on March 17 on Paul Avenue and on March 18 on Barret Avenue. LMPD is investigating a shooting involving U.S. Marshals on Sutcliffe Avenue that occurred May 20.
