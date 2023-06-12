LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk before a crash that killed a married couple in 2021 was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison.
Alyssha McFadden was originally charged with two counts of murder but instead pleaded guilty to lesser manslaughter charges in April.
She made a very remorseful apology during her sentencing hearing Monday, with families on both sides of the courtroom dealing with loss. McFadden was driving a red Toyota Camry westbound on Westport Road "at a high rate of speed," according to court documents, when she hit a Ford Edge that was turning left from Ambridge Drive to Westport Road in November 2021.
The crash killed 76-year-old Margaret Herbig and 82-year-old George Herbig. They left behind three adult children and four grandchildren who have been mourning their loss since the crash.
An arrest report said police found an open bottle of vodka in McFadden's car. After the crash, McFadden was taken to the hospital. Police said she smelled of alcohol when she was questioned, and officers executed a search warrant to get the results of her blood-alcohol tests taken at the hospital. According to court documents, her blood-alcohol level was .210.
McFadden's attorney asked the judge for a lighter sentence, saying she has completed classes and mentoring while incarcerated, including substance abuse classes.
McFadden read from an apology she wrote in court as she faced family members and told them she wishes she could have apologized sooner.
"I am forever changed and I vow to do my part to educate others about my experience," McFadden said. "I hope your family can find peace. And I'm sorry."
Alicia Miller, whose parents were killed in the crash, was in court for the sentencing hearing.
"I do hope anything she does as far as helping others will prevent this from happening to other people," Miller said. "It's an everyday event."
The Herbig children had a chance to address McFadden and the court after but declined to do so, saying they said they didn't feel the need because they know McFadden's family is grieving as well.
They said they didn't expect to hear her apology but will hope 16 years will be enough time to put her life on the right path and help others in the process. They hope that education and mentoring will also keep other families from suffering.
McFadden will receive time served for her 16-year prison sentence.
