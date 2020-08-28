LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in Old Louisville after a man who had been shot showed up to a hospital Friday night, according to a news release.
LMPD officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Friday to Breckinridge Street and South Second Street on the report on a shooting. Shortly after, officers received word that a man who had been shot had arrived at University of Louisville Hospital.
Police determined that the man, who has "what appear to be non-life threatening injuries," was shot on Breckinridge Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
LMPD had no suspects in the shooting as of Friday night, Mitchell said. The department's Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.