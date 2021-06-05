LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning on Poplar Level Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The man showed up at UofL Health's Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday morning with a gunshot wound, Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement. LMPD officers responded to the hospital around 7 a.m., and the man was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Ruoff said the man told police that the shooting occurred "somewhere" on Poplar Level Road. Authorities had no further information about a specific location as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, according to Ruoff, who did not say if police had any suspects.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
